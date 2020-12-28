UPDATE: Both lanes of Clay County road now open

UPDATE: Both lanes of KY 66 in Clay County are now open as of 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED SATURDAY, DEC. 26, 2020

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Part of a state highway in Clay County is staying closed a bit longer after a rock fall in the middle of the road.

The state says you can expect KY 66 near mile point 13.54 to be closed until Sunday around noon.

It first shut down Saturday afternoon after a rock fall. Traffic is being detoured at KY 2000.