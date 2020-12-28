Parking lot dispute turns into shooting, one injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Woodhill Drive business that left one man with potential life-threatening injuries.

According to police at the scene at 2360 Woodhill, where Danny Scott Liquor and Woodhill Food Mart share a building, two men got into a dispute in the parking lot. Shots were fired and one was shot.

One fled the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police said at the scene.

It happened at about 2 p.m.