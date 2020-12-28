LPD: Man robbed at gunpoint in hotel room in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for three armed men who they say robbed a man at gunpoint in a hotel room Monday afternoon.
Police say the 36-year-old reported victim told investigators someone knocked on his hotel room door in the 3000 block of Fieldstone Way shortly after 3 p.m.
The man told police when he opened the door, three armed men came into his room, robbed him and stole his car from the hotel parking lot.
Police say the man was not hurt. He told police he didn’t know the robbers or why they came to his room.
Investigators say the reported victim’s car was found nearby shortly after the robbery.