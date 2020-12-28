KSP investigating body found in Pike County

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was located in the Lick Creek area of Pike County.

KSP Pikeville Post received a call on Sunday December 27, 2020 just after 8 p.m. where the caller advised a possible deceased body had been located.

- Advertisement -

KSP troopers and detectives responded to the area.

The initial investigation indicated an unidentified body had been located near the park area of Fishtrap Lake in the Lick Creek community. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday in Frankfort. Otherwise, troopers said they could say the sex of the victim, possible cause of death or how long the body might have been at the location.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Dustin Thompson. Detective Thompson was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Fedscreek Volunteer Fire Department.