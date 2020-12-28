UPDATE: Madison County lowering flags to honor Combs

UPDATE POSTED 3 P.M. DEC. 28, 2020

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor announced by Executive Order 20-07 that all flags located at Madison County office buildings, including the Madison County Courthouse at 101 West Main St. in Richmond, be lowered to half-staff in honor of former Madison County Magistrate Larry Lloyd Combs.

The flags shall be lowered to half-staff beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and returned to full staff at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Combs died Christmas Day.

Combs, who was 69, died at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at West Side Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Hall officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Davis and Powell Funeral Home web site: www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com

Burial will follow in the Combs Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Combs, Brian Combs, Andy Riley, John E. Combs, Lee Roy Brock, Tyler McCreary, and Randy Kates.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Oscar Combs, Mike Coyle, Ronnie Devere, Ray Brandenburg, Chan Combs, and Earl McCreary.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

According to his obituary, he was born June 10, 1951, in Berea College Hospital to the late Elvin and Bette Usher Combs. Larry was a lifelong resident of Berea and his greatest joy was serving others.

He loved to help people in any capacity, this was evident in his life as he was the longest actively serving Magistrate in Kentucky. He was elected in November 1981 and sworn into office in January 1982, where he represented District 1, covering Southern Madison County and the City of Berea, until the time of his death.

According to his obituary, Combs loved his farm, raising cattle, hogs, and tobacco. Additionally, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Previously, he owned and operated Lee’s Famous Recipe in Richmond and Kentucky Fried Chicken stores in Irvine and Jackson, (Breathitt County) Kentucky. He was of the Christian faith and a member of the Richmond Church of Christ.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lora Abrams Combs, his twin brother Jerry Combs, and his sister Edie Combs McCreary, as well as his beloved dog, Cookie.

He is survived by his daughter, Larinda Combs Agee and her husband Andy of Berea, KY, his sister Jane Combs Brandenburg and her husband Ray of Berea, KY, his brother John E. Combs of Richmond, KY and brother-in-law Earl McCreary of Rockwood, TN. He has four granddaughters: Gracie, Katie, Isabel, and Adalyn, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED DEC. 26, 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Madison County Magistrate will be remembered for his love for his family and dogs and his record service to local government.

According to Madison County government, District 1 Magistrate Larry Combs died Christmas morning.

He represented southern Madison County, including Berea.

He was sworn into office January 1st, 1982.

According to the county, he was the longest actively serving magistrate in the entire state.

“It has been an honor to serve with Larry over the past six years. His wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership has been a critical part of the direction of our County over the past 38 years. Magistrate Combs always ended his magistrate report at every fiscal court meeting with his iconic catch phrase, ‘I’m just happy to be here, Judge.’ I sure hope Larry knew how happy we all were to have him there,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Larry Combs, who died this morning after serving Madison County as our magistrate for many years.

Larry was an honest and honorable leader who always looked out for those he was elected to serve. A lifelong Democrat, Larry loved people, and he used his post to fight for them.

Leaders like Larry are too few, and the loss of this one will be deeply felt by this community,” the Madison County Democrats wrote.

Under state statute, Governor Andy Beshear will appoint the next magistrate. There is no deadline for that decision.