Crews searching banks of Kentucky River for missing Lee County man

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews in Lee County continue their search for a man who went missing the day after Christmas, according to Lee County Emergency Management.
Officials say Shawn Little walked away from his home on Short Hollow Subdivision Road in the early morning hours.
They say search efforts identified an area on the banks of the Kentucky River.
Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, Tri-Community Fire and Rescue, Lee County/Beattyville Fire, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County 911, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Beattyville Police, London-Laurel Rescue and the Kentucky Search Dog Association have all been involved in the search for Little.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.
