UPDATE: Valley View Ferry closed by high water

UPDATE POSTED 9 A.M. SUNDAY, DEC. 27, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry connecting Fayette, Madison and Jessamine counties across the Kentucky River is closed as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 by high water.
When the ferry is not operating, the suggested alternate route between Nicholasville and Richmond is US-27S to Lancaster in Garrard County, then KY-52E to Richmond. The suggested alternate route between Lexington and Richmond is I-75.
UPDATE POSTED 9 a.m. DEC. 18,. 2020
As of 8:55 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, the Valley View Ferry reopened and is operating on a normal schedule. It had closed Tuesday, Dec. 15 because of high water.
ORIGINAL STORY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry connecting Fayette and Madison counties across the Kentucky River is closed until further notice due to high water conditions, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The ferry normally operates 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The ferry is free.
The Valley View Ferry is located on the Kentucky River at Tates Creek Rd (KY-169) at the Fayette, Jessamine and Madison County line.
- From Lexington (Fayette County) intersection of Tates Creek Rd and New Circle Rd, take KY-1974 South (Tates Creek Rd) for approximately 11 miles to the Kentucky River.
- From Nicholasville (Jessamine County) intersection of Main St and Richmond Ave, take KY-169 South for approximately 10 miles to the Kentucky River.
- From Richmond (Madison County) intersection of W Main St and Tates Creek Rd, take KY-169 North for approximately 13 miles to the Kentucky River.
The ferry operates with funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fiscal courts of Madison and Jessamine counties and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.
The ferry is managed by the Valley View Ferry Authority, composed of citizens and government officials from the three counties served.