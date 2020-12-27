A couple cool days, then warm again

Despite highs in the 50s on Sunday, Monday will be a bit cooler across the Bluegrass. A few light showers will develop along a cold front early in the day. Rain will remain light, and most, if not all, communities will be dry by the afternoon. HIgh temperatures will top out in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be cool, but mostly sunny. By Wednesday, temps rise back into the 50s again, which is what we will feel on New Year’s Eve. However, a potent storm system will bring rain to central and eastern Kentucky through New Year’s Day. Stay with us through the week for the latest on the timing and track of this system. – Meteorologist Mike Joyce
MONDAY – Mostly cloudy. A few light showers early, high in the mid-40s.
TUESDAY – Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper-30s.
