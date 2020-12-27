State’s COVID positivity rate continues slow decline, nears 8%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s coronavirus positivity test rate continued to hover around 8 percent as health leaders breace for the potential of a surge in the first week of January from Christmas gatherings although they hope smaller family events could limit some of the surge.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,509 new cases as of 3 p.m. Sunday with a positivity rate of 8.06 percent. That continues what has been a steady decline for more than two weeks.

He unfortunately reported 21 deaths, bringing the total lost in the state to coronavirus-related causes at 2,555.

The governor also reported 1,504 people in the hospital, 411 in ICU and 217 on ventilators, all numbers than are down slightly from last week.