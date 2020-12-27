More than 900 still without power in six counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a windy and snowy winter storm moved through eastern Kentucky on Christmas Eve, approximately 8,000 Kentucky Power customers were left without power.

More than 95% of those customers were restored by late Saturday night.

The remaining customers should be restored by late Sunday night with a few lingering cases going into Monday.

s the snow melts, there is the potential for additional damage and outages as was the case Saturday.

Crews found numerous broken poles, downed wires, fallen trees during the assessment phase. Road conditions continue to be treacherous in certain areas.

Crews are out working again Sunday to complete restoration by late Sunday night.

More than 375 Kentucky Power and sister company personnel along with our business partners are working in the southern part of Kentucky Power’s territory. There are approximately 900 customers without power, but more than 114 separate outage cases that must be worked.

Many of these outage cases have fewer than 25 customers. As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the outages include:

Breathitt 169 customers

Knott 38 customers

Leslie 462 customers

Letcher 37 customers

Perry 132 customers

Pike 65 customers

For everyone’s health and safety with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, please do not approach power company personnel in the field.

Various parts of the eastern Kentucky territory reported snow fall ranging from four to eight inches and in some areas on Christmas Eve. The snow was wet and heavier than forecast, which is the type that can wreak havoc on electrical systems.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app.

The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet.

Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

Customers may also get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.