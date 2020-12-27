$2 million Powerball winner sold in Kentucky

PRINCETON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ticket sold in Princeton in Western Kentucky for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Power Ball, winning the game’s second prize.

The winner elected to pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option on the ticket, and with the Power Play number of 2, that meant any non-jackpot prize would be multiplied by 2. The normal prize for matching all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball is $1 million – however, thanks to their $1 investment in the Power Play option, that prize is now multiplied to $2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers from last night’s drawing are:

10-24-27-35-53 with a Powerball of 18

If the player had matched the Powerball, they would’ve won last night’s jackpot of $341 million.

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer Monday morning where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville. Polston said due to COVID, ticket claims of this size are being handled by appointment only. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.