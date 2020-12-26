Roller coaster temperature trend

A little warmer on Sunday with highs near 50s or in the low 50s. A cold front will bring a few isolated, light rain showers overnight should clear by Monday morning. Colder temperatures to start off the word week. Another winter system could impact New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day. It looks like a warm up Wednesday, rain Thursday, and once the cold front passes we could see a transition to snow. Still several days out to dial down the specifics. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
SUNDAY – Mostly to partly sunny, high near 50. TONIGHT – Light rain showers overnight, lows near 39.
