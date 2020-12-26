Laurel County Sheriff searching for armed robbery suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who robbed a store with a gun Saturday morning.

Deputies say someone walked into the T-Mart Tobacco in Lily armed with a pistol around 10:30 a.m. and robbed two attendants.

The suspect then reportedly ran out the back to a red pick up truck where someone else drove away.

If you have any information call the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 (606) 878-7000 or leave a message on Facebook. You can also email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com