Laurel County Sheriff searching for armed robbery suspect

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
34

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who robbed a store with a gun Saturday morning.

Deputies say someone walked into the T-Mart Tobacco in Lily armed with a pistol around 10:30 a.m. and robbed two attendants.

The suspect then reportedly ran out the back to a red pick up truck where someone else drove away.

If you have any  information call the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 (606) 878-7000 or leave a message on Facebook. You can also email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com

mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!