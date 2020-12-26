“I’m just happy to be here”- remembering Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
38

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Madison County Magistrate will be remembered for his love for his family and dogs and his record service to local government.

According to Madison County government, District 1 Magistrate Larry Combs died Christmas morning.

- Advertisement -

He represented southern Madison County, including Berea.

He was sworn into office January 1st, 1982.

According to the county, he was the longest actively serving magistrate in the entire state.

“It has been an honor to serve with Larry over the past six years. His wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership has been a critical part of the direction of our County over the past 38 years. Magistrate Combs always ended his magistrate report at every fiscal court meeting with his iconic catch phrase, ‘I’m just happy to be here, Judge.’ I sure hope Larry knew how happy we all were to have him there,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Larry Combs, who died this morning after serving Madison County as our magistrate for many years.
Larry was an honest and honorable leader who always looked out for those he was elected to serve. A lifelong Democrat, Larry loved people, and he used his post to fight for them.
Leaders like Larry are too few, and the loss of this one will be deeply felt by this community,” the Madison County Democrats wrote.

Under state statute, Governor Andy Beshear will appoint the next magistrate. There is no deadline for that decision.

Previous articleCats fall to Cards, 62-59; Extend losing streak to six games
Next articleMarried couple killed in Bath County Christmas eve crash
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!