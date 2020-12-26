“I’m just happy to be here”- remembering Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Madison County Magistrate will be remembered for his love for his family and dogs and his record service to local government.

According to Madison County government, District 1 Magistrate Larry Combs died Christmas morning.

He represented southern Madison County, including Berea.

He was sworn into office January 1st, 1982.

According to the county, he was the longest actively serving magistrate in the entire state.

“It has been an honor to serve with Larry over the past six years. His wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership has been a critical part of the direction of our County over the past 38 years. Magistrate Combs always ended his magistrate report at every fiscal court meeting with his iconic catch phrase, ‘I’m just happy to be here, Judge.’ I sure hope Larry knew how happy we all were to have him there,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Larry Combs, who died this morning after serving Madison County as our magistrate for many years.

Larry was an honest and honorable leader who always looked out for those he was elected to serve. A lifelong Democrat, Larry loved people, and he used his post to fight for them.

Leaders like Larry are too few, and the loss of this one will be deeply felt by this community,” the Madison County Democrats wrote.

Under state statute, Governor Andy Beshear will appoint the next magistrate. There is no deadline for that decision.