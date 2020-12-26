Cats fall to Cards, 62-59; Extend losing streak to six games

Carlik Jones made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining for 20 points, David Johnson added 17 points and Louisville held off rival Kentucky 62-59 on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Carlik Jones made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining for 20 points, David Johnson added 17 points and Louisville held off rival Kentucky 62-59 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (6-1) led 56-49 late in the half before the Wildcats (1-6) rallied to tie the game at 59-all on Isaiah Jackson’s free throw with 1:05 left. After Dre Davis made one of two free throws to put Louisville up 60-59 with 18.9 left, Olivier Sarr’s jumper rimmed out and Davion Mintz fouled Jones, who made the free throws for a three-point edge.

Brandon Boston Jr.’s wide-open 3-point attempt with a second left bounced off the rim and was rebounded by Jae’lyn Withers, helping Louisville end a three-game series losing streak while handling Kentucky its sixth consecutive loss, the longest such streak under coach John Calipari.

Jones made 7 of 16 from the field and had five assists for the Cardinals, who shot 42%. Johnson was 5 of 10, including 3 of 4 from long range, with seven rebounds, while Withers had nine boards and eight points. Jones and Johnson combined for nine points during a second-half stretch that twice built seven-point leads before Kentucky bounced back.

Mintz had 19 points, Boston 11 and Jacob Toppin 10 with six rebounds for Kentucky (1-6), which had won 11 of 13 in the series. The Wildcats outrebounded Louisville 40-35 but edged 27-24 defensively. They also shot 34% and were just 14 of 22 from the foul line.

