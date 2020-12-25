TRAFFIC ALERT: some Lexington roads shut down so crews can de-ice

Veronica Jean Seltzer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Some Lexington roads are shut down Thursday evening so crews can clear them of ice.

Lexington Police say between 3 p.m. and about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers received 171 traffic related cars.

Twelve of those involved injuries, none of those serious. There were 123 more collisions that didn’t involve injuries.

As of 7:30 p.m, Armstrong Mill between Crosby and Grace Drive and Wilson Downing between Camelot and Bridge Point Run are shut down while crews de-ice.

This story will be updated as conditions change.

