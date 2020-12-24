Cold Front Switches Rain to Snow

A cold front, pushing across Central and Eastern Kentucky, switches rain to snow. Winter weather alerts are active. Expect 2-4 inches in the lower elevations with 3-6 inches in the higher elevations. Christmas Day brings snow showers and cold temperatures. Keep Safe and Warm! – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TODAY – Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain to snow.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy and cold with snow as lows cool to the teens.
Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com