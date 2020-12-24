Nursing home alerts families to COVID outbreak

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Edgewood Estates Nursing Home is fighting a coronavirus outbreak that has hit may other long-term care facilities in the state and nation.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that I must report tonight that our facility has been hit very hard with COVID yesterday and today,” the nursing home in Frenchburg in Menifee County posted on social media. “We’ve had a total of 12 staff and 10 residents that have tested positive today. We have quarantined and isolated everyone as needed. We’ve been in touch with health department officials and continue to take necessary precautions.”

The outbreak comes at the most-difficult time of year as families are trying to reach loved ones.

Edgewood Estates advised families to call 606-768-9007 to reach the direct care staff.

“We realize waits are frustrating but we are very busy tending to your loved ones needs especially now. To minimize the time spent on hold, you might try calling between 9-11 a.m., 2-4 p.m. and after 8 p.m. to avoid the busiest round and meal times,” the facility advised.

“This has been a long, hard and exhausting road for us all. We love the people placed in our care and want what is best for them. We would ask that you lift us up and pray for us during these incredibly difficult days,” home administrators said.