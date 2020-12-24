Local health officials encourage the community to keep up holiday lights

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/BAPTIST HEALTH) – Baptist Health Hardin leadership is asking Central Kentucky to keep holiday lights on display through January 31.

They say this is a way to encourage and inspire healthcare workers and first responders who continue fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.

By keeping holiday lights up longer than usual, our community can display their support for the healthcare heroes who have been fighting this virus for the last 9 months.

“There is no denying that our staff is weary,” said Dennis Johnson, Baptist Health Hardin president. “The new vaccine is offering hope, but the reality is that we have months to go in this pandemic. This very small gesture of keeping your Christmas lights up is a way to show our community’s support for Baptist Health Hardin staff.”

Keep the Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes, which was launched in Kentucky by Frankfort Regional Medical Center, wants healthcare staff to see the support and gratitude across Kentucky. The holiday lights will be a display of support to healthcare heroes as they drive to or from work shifts.

Businesses, families and organization can get involved in multiple ways: