Georgia man jailed on drug trafficking charges

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 20-year-old Georgia man remains in jail on drug trafficking charges after his arrest earlier this week in Boyle County.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, Aquanis Howard, of Macon, Ga., is charged with marijuana and heroin trafficking, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and fleeing on foot.

The incident began when Sheriff’s Capt. Casey McCoy conducted a traffic stop on Beech Street in Danville. While McCoy was approaching the car, it took off, turning right onto West Walnut Street. McCoy pursued the vehicle to the end of Fairview Street where both occupants fled on foot, according to the department.

McCoy caught up with Howard on Aldridge Lane. Further investigation found a loaded handgun, heroin, marijuana, cash and other paraphernalia, according to the department.