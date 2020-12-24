ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Stephanie Hatfield, Liberty Elementary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stephanie Hatfield has been a Spanish immersion teacher at Liberty Elementary School in Lexington for seven years.
This year has been challenging to say the least. It’s taken a toll on not just the students, but the teachers, too.
Hatfield says she is looking so forward to getting back in the classroom as soon as it’s safe.
If you know a teacher just like Ms. Hatfield going above and beyond nominate them to be our ABC 36, Parent Teacher Store Teacher of the Week on our website.