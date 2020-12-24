ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Stephanie Hatfield, Liberty Elementary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stephanie Hatfield has been a Spanish immersion teacher at Liberty Elementary School in Lexington for seven years.

This year has been challenging to say the least. It’s taken a toll on not just the students, but the teachers, too.

Hatfield says she is looking so forward to getting back in the classroom as soon as it’s safe.

