Police searching for missing Louisville teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Louisville Police are searching for a teen that was last seen on Monday.
Police say Joseph Spaulding was last seen at his home in the 2100 block of Winston Avenue in Louisville.
According to police, his family told authorities he left home and hadn’t made contact with them since and “fear he is a danger to himself.”
Officials issued an “operation return home” advisory to help locate Spaulding.
Anyone with information on Spaulding’s whereabouts can call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-5673.