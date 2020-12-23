One arrested following Tuesday night crash in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested on unrelated charges after a late- night crash in downtown Lexington.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Devine and North Limestone streets

- Advertisement -

Police say the driver of a car northbound on Limestone ran a red light and crashed into another car. The other car flipped from the impact.

Four people, two from each vehicle, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver who ran the red light was arrested on an unrelated warrant, according to police.