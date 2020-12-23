Mother charged with murder in death of 9-month-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Lexington woman has been charged with murder in the death of her infant child.

Sammantha Moore was arrested by Lexington Police Wednesday afternoon, the department said in a release.

- Advertisement -

Around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Centre Parkway. An unresponsive 9-month-old boy was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation found that Moore intentionally caused the death of her son by use of physical force. She is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.