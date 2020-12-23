Lexington holiday waste collection schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Division of Waste Management) – Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming holidays.

According to Division of Waste Management , yard waste carts, bags and bundles will not be collected December 21 through December 31, only trash and recycling.

- Advertisement -

They say yard waste collection will resume on Monday, January 4, along with the curbside collection of natural Christmas trees.

Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Thursdays or Fridays will be serviced on Wednesday, December 23. Those with Thursday or Friday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Thursdays or Fridays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, December23.

The week of December 28, no collections will be made on Friday, January 1.

Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside or dumpster pickup on Fridays will be serviced on Wednesday, December 30. Thursday service will not be impacted by New Year’s Eve; collection of trash and recycling will continue as scheduled on Thursday, December 31, according to Division of Waste Management.

The Recycle Center, Electronics Recycling Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed Dec. 24–26 and Jan. 1–2.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.