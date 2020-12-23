UPDATE: One Laurel suspect caught after standoff, woman still sought

UPDATE 4 p.m. WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County murder suspect Robert Brandon Gray was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday following a stand off at a relative’s home on West City Dam Road about 10 miles south of London, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department said.

Gray barricaded himself in the residence, but eventually was taken into custody. No injuries were reported, the department said.

Ashley Lewis, the 30-year-old woman sought for complicity in Sunday’s fatal shooting, still is on the run.

UPDATE 1 P.M. TUESDAY, DEC. 22, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) –

A Keavy man is wanted for murder and an East Bernstadt woman for complicity in the shooting death Sunday afternoon of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell in Laurel County.

According to Sheriff John Root, 39-year-old Robert Brandon Gray, of City Dam Road in Keavy, is wanted for murder in Caldwell’s death. In addition, 30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis, of Four Oaks Road in East Bernstadt, complicity to commit murder in the case, according to the sheriff.

The two suspects fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6, investigators said.

The two are considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE POSTED 3 P.M. DEC. 21, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators have released photos of a suspect in a Sunday afternoon homicide.

The suspect is pictured in these photos along with a suspect vehicle which is believed to be a silver Pontiac G6.

The sheriff’s office says a person was shot and killed in a business parking lot off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 about five miles north of London around 2 p.m. It was last seen headed southbound on Highway 490 toward London.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6 P.M. SUNDAY, DEC. 20, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a surveillance camera caught photos of the suspect’s car, now it needs help identifying who it belongs to.

The sheriff’s office says a person was shot and killed in a business parking lot off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 around 2 p.m.

They say the car was captured speeding off after southbound on Highway 490 towards London.

If you recognize this car you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.