Attorney General warns Kentuckians of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/ATTORNEY GENERAL) – On Monday Attorney General Cameron issued a consumer protection alert to Kentuckians, warning them about the potential for scams related to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Cameron said as the vaccine becomes available, fraudsters may try to take advantage of consumers by impersonating distributors, medical providers, or even local health departments claiming they need personal information or payment in exchange for a vaccine.

According to the Attorney Generals Office, throughout the pandemic, they have seen scammers attempt to take advantage of consumers by capitalizing on the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

They say it could be with fraudulent pop-up testing sites, fake COVID-19 cures, or online work-from-home scams, and we expect that scammers will try to use the rollout of the new vaccine to their advantage, said Attorney Cameron.

If anyone is contacted by a scammer about a COVID-19 vaccine to report it immediately to our office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling 1-888-432-9257.

Follow these tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams:

Do not pay for the promise of a vaccine. If someone promises immediate or early access to the vaccine in return for payment, it is a scam.

You should not receive an unsolicited call asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign up to get the vaccine. If you do receive such a call, you should hang up and verify the source of the caller before proceeding further.

Beware of individuals who contact you offering products, such as medicine or treatments, which they claim are as effective as the vaccine. Check with your healthcare provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

The Attorney Generals Office has not received any complaints of vaccine scams.