New Fayette COVID cases remain moderate compared to surge totals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – New coronavirus cases in Fayette County remain moderate compared to the recent surge with 134 positive tests confirmed Tuesday.
Although that was in line with numbers from October, it’s still more than three times numbers from the summer but below the daily averages from November.
Whether related to the start of Christmas week or an actual stabilization, Fayette County recorded just 85 new coronavirus cases Monday, the lowest weekday number since the third week of October and a number closer to those in August when the county began seeing a surge that has last three months.
The 134 cases bring the county’s total since March to 21,941, according to the Lexington-Fayette County health Department’s morning report Wednesday.
The county recorded one death, increasing the number of people lost to coronavirus-related causes at 153.
The county has confirmed 4,540 new cases and 20 deaths through the first 22 days of December.
That’s more than all of August, September or October.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 21,000: Dec. 15
- 20,000: Dec. 10
- 19,000: Dec. 6
- 18,000: Dec. 2
- 17,000: Nov. 28
- 16,000: Nov. 24
- 15,000: Nov. 20
- 14,000: Nov. 16
- 13,000: Nov. 11
- 12,000: Nov. 5
- 11,000: Oct. 29
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1