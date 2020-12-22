Road shoulder closures in Fayette and Woodford counties on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Road shoulders are scheduled to be temporarily closed on Wednesday for sign installation in Fayette and Woodford counties, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The state says the work is scheduled to be done between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
- Advertisement -
In Fayette County, a shoulder closure on northbound I-75 is scheduled between milepoints 107.50 and 108.00, which is at Exit 108/Athens Boonesborough Road, according to the state. Also, the shoulder on the inner loop of New Circle Road at Exit 13/Winchester Road between milepoints 12.50 and 13.0 is set to be closed, according to the state.
In Woodford County, the shoulder on eastbound I-64 at the Rest Area Exit between milepoints 60.00 and 60.50 is scheduled to be closed, according to the state.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.