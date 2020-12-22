Postal worker helps boy who asked Santa for a guide dog for Christmas

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A postal worker in Owenton is delivering more than the mail this holiday season, she’s working to make a young boy’s Christmas dream come true.
Rural Carrier Associate Ripley York came across a letter at the Owenton Post Office from a boy who wrote to Santa asking for a guide dog for Christmas because of his serious vision problem.
The easiest thing for York to do would have been nothing. Instead, she reached out on social media asking how to go about getting a guide dog. The Postal Service says the responses poured-in, along with suggestions to start a fundraising effort.
After contacting the boy’s mother, York volunteered her personal time to see if the child’s wish could be granted. The generosity of those donating to the GoFundMe page online will go a long way toward making that happen.