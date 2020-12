MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Joining the ranks as a Giga-City courtesy of Metronet. Midway will become the third Kentucky city to be a Gigabit City following Lexington and Versailles. The city will have 100 percent fiber optic network.

Midway’s mayor says it’s going to help Midway University and a growing downtown, especially small business owners. Midway has three internet providers and the mayor says they also are looking at the possibility of providing free WiFi downtown.