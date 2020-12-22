KSP: Inmate escapes during hospital visit

MCDOWELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate escaped during a hospital visit in Floyd County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 35-year old Robert Lyttle, of Hazard, was in the custody of a Kentucky River Regional Jail correctional officer while receiving medical treatment at McDowell ARH.
KSP says Troopers received a call just after 3:00 p.m. saying Lyttle had escaped. State Police say he was able to get out of his handcuffs, change clothes and leave the hospital.
Investigators say Lyttle was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, black sweatpants, black and white athletic shoes and a tan ball cap.
KSP says he was in jail on drug and theft charges.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.