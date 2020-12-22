Brent Spence Bridge to reopen Tuesday afternoon under budget

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray gave an update on the Brent Spence Bridge repair project Tuesday morning, saying they plan to reopen the bridge to traffic later this afternoon.

“It’s been 41 days since the fire on the bridge itself,” said Gray. “It’s been accomplished quickly and it’s been accomplished safely.”

Originally, transportation officials said the bridge would reopen Wednesday.

“We were able to beat our target by a day,” said Gray.

Gov. Beshear recorded a video message which was played during the announcement.

“The reopening of the Brent Spence Bridge is a welcome Christmas gift to everyone this season,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear thanked numerous partners for making the reopening possible and the public for patience.

“We expect the final cost of the repair to be significantly less, than what was first expected,” said Gray.

Gray said crews will begin painting the lines on the road around noon, along with other finishing tasks.

Transportation officials said the bridge will reopen in phases.

 

