Northpoint prison leads state in current prison COVID outbreak

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Correction continues to struggle with containing the coronavirus inside its facilities with a third of the inmates at the Northpoint Training Center in Burgin in Boyle County infected, according to the department and inmates there.

As of Monday, the 1,200-inmate facility had 409 active cases among inmates with another 24 having recovered. The prison has another 15 active cases among staff with 37 staff having recovered, according to the department’s web site.

Statewide, the department has 61 active cases among staff and 560 among inmates, meaning a large percentage of the statewide total is at Northpoint.

Four other priwsons have double-digit active cases including 62 at the Correctional Institute for Women, 16 at the Kentucky State Reformatory, 24 at the Little Sandy Correctional complex and 42 at the western Kentucky Correctional Complex.

According to inmates at Northpoint, inmates who test positive are separated into wings where they can be isolated from inmates who test positive.

According to inmate Cedric Pollard, who called WTVQ ABC 36 News, some inmates are sicker than others, with symptoms varying from congestion and low fevers to loss of taste and smell.

Others are more serious, according to Pollard.

“It’s crazy,” Pollard said of the situation, noting he worries whether inmates can be kept far enough apart to be able to adequately isolate them. “We all are worried, we want some help.”

General population inmates are housed in six open-bay dormitories. Each dorm has four wings housing 50 inmates each. Inmates who test positive are moved into wings with other positive inmates, Pollard said.

It’s a procedure the department has used successfully to control the spread of the virus and get it under control at other prisons.

It generally has been successful.

Since the virus outbreaks began, the prison system has had a total of 3,430 cases, including 699 at the Lee Adjustment Center, which currently has only one inmate case, 548 at Little Sandy, which now has th 24 active cases, 533 at the Reformatory, which now has the 16 cases, and 328 at the women’s prison. It’s also had 368 at Green River, where the first major outbreak happened. No active cases are there now.

The system also has had 215 at Blackburn Correctional, 187 at Bell County Forestry Camp, 52 at the Roederer Correctional where six cases are active, and 66 at Western Kentucky, which has the 42 active cases.

The system also has had 502 total cases among staff.

