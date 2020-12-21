UPDATE: Photos of suspect released in Laurel homicide case

UPDATE POSTED 3 P.M. DEC. 21, 2020
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators have released photos of a suspect in a Sunday afternoon homicide.
The suspect is pictured in these photos along with a suspect vehicle which is believed to be a silver Pontiac G6.
The sheriff’s office says a person was shot and killed in a business parking lot off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 about five miles north of London around 2 p.m. It was last seen headed southbound on Highway 490 toward London.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6 P.M. SUNDAY, DEC. 20, 2020
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon.
Deputies say a surveillance camera caught photos of the suspect’s car, now it needs help identifying who it belongs to.
They say the car was captured speeding off after southbound on Highway 490 towards London.
If you recognize this car you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
