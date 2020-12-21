CVS Health to begin COVID vaccinations at long-term care facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country. This nationwide, mobilized effort will begin Monday, Dec. 21 in 336 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Kentucky, according to CVS Health.
Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to CVS Health officials, while vaccinations will begin with long-term care facilities, an agreement with the HHS will eventually provide vaccines to the general public at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021. Details are expected to be shared at a later date.
