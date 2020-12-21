Crews battle early morning fire at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Firefighters are working to put out an early morning fire at a

home in Lexington.

Crews were called to the 800-block of Georgetown street around 3:30 Monday morning. When they got there, crews say smoke was coming from the home.

Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says firefighters had trouble getting into the home because of debris piled high in what he calls “hoarding conditions.” He says they have made entry to one-bedroom and, which was clear. But crews still haven’t been able to contact the homeowner.

A fire investigator is on scene working to determine a cause.

This is a developing story and will be updated.