COVID testing continues during holidays with modified schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Testing will continue, with some schedule changes, through the upcoming holidays, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced Monday.

“Our Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be operating on an altered schedule this week and next,” Gorton said. “There are many free testing locations open these next two weeks, so testing will be available through the holidays.”

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be in service from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., December 21-22 at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road.

In addition, testing will be available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., December 28-31, at Tates Creek Golf Course, 1400 Gainesway Drive.

The program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Nearly 19,000 tests have been administered through the program. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Results are generally available in 24-48 hours.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

This will be the last week of testing at Keeneland Race Course, located at 4201 Versailles Road. Testing is available 9 a.m.-5 p.m., December 21-22. The location will no longer be a testing site beginning December 23. A reservation is required by visiting doineedacovid19test.com.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., December 21- 22. Testing will also be available December 28- 31. No appointment is needed.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1350 Bull Lea Road and in the Blue Lot of Kroger Field (enter off Alumni Drive).

These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week. Testing will be available on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Free drive-thru testing is available at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., December 21-22. Testing will also be available December 28-30. No appointment is necessary.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.