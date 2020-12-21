COVID-19 outbreak at federal prison in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are nearly two-hundred inmates with the coronavirus at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lexington, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
The FBP website reports 194 inmates and 18 employees at the federal prison in Lexington currently have COVID-19.
- Advertisement -
The current inmate population at the prison is 1,114, according to the FBP website.
During the spring and summer, there were more than 200 coronavirus cases reported and six virus-related deaths at the facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The FBP website says at the federal prison in Manchester in Clay County, there are currently 116 inmates and 17 staff infected with the coronavirus. The prison’s current inmate population is 1,024, according to the FBP website.
To see the latest coronavirus statistics from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, click here.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.