Tracking Rain, Snow, and a Wild Roller Coaster Temperature Ride

Tracking an unsettled work week with rain, snow, and a wild roller coaster temperature ride. It all starts on Monday, expect a few showers and wind gusts of up to 30 mph as highs warm to around 50s. We warm up and dry out by midweek. A powerful cold front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Thursday, switching rain to snow and ushering in some of the coldest air if the season. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy as lows cool to the middle 30s.

MONDAY – Partly cloudy, with a wild wind and a few showers, as highs warm to around 50.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com