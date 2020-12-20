Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for homicide suspect’s car

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon.
Deputies say a surveillance camera caught photos of the suspect’s car, now it needs help identifying who it belongs to.
The sheriff’s office says a person was shot and killed in a business parking lot off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 around 2 p.m.
They say the car was captured speeding off after southbound on Highway 490 towards London.
If you recognize this car you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
Posted by Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, December 20, 2020