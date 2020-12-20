3 charged with murder in April death of restaurant worker

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – Three people have been charged with murder and other

offenses for their alleged role in the death of a Cumberland restaurant worker in April.

According to Cumberland Police and areport by WRIL radio, 42-year-old Fess O’Neal Polly, of Letcher, Ky., is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Wilmer Jose Perez who was last seen by his brother at about 10:30 p.m. April 1 leaving his job at Sazon Mexican Restaurant and walking toward Cumberland Avenue.

According to WRIL, an arrest citation filed by Cumberland Police officer Tyler Hensley alleges that between April 1 and April 3 Polly caused Perez’ death. Then Polly, 35-year-old Amanda Whitehead, 19-year-old Destiny Stamper, both of Cumberland, and a another person who is not been arrested, “destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed, or altered physical evidence of the crime,” the station reported, citing the arrest citation.

All three have been charged with murder and evidence tampering. Polly also is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

All three are being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bonds.