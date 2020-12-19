Active weather pattern for the week of Christmas

Rain, wintry mix in Eastern Kentucky, will clear by noon on Sunday. The rest of the day will be cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Start of the week will be relatively quiet. We will keep an eye on a quick moving system tracking north of our area on Monday that could bring isolated showers for our northern counties. A strong system could bring rain and snow Christmas Eve and cold temperatures for Christmas day. – Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT – Rain, wintry mix in higher elevations, lows in the upper 30s. SUNDAY – Rain and wintry mix early, cloudy, highs in the mid 40s.
