Peace Walk held for 82-year-old Lexington woman killed in drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The family of an 82-year-old Lexington woman who was killed in a drive-by shooting back in October held a peace walk Saturday in her honor.

The group marched from Alice Carter’s home on the 500-block of West Fifth Street and circled around, chanting and holding signs.

The family says it wants justice for Carter’s death, saying they haven’t gotten any answers.

Carter’s daughter, Jacqueline Francis, says she’s trying to stay positive, but it’s been hard to cope these last two months.

“The family is just at a standstill,” Francis said. “We just want answers. We want to know why no one has been arrested for this senseless murder someone has done to my mother.”

Francis says if you know something, say something.

The group says it plans to march every month around the 21st – the day Carter was killed in October.