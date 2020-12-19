Paintsville, Beechwood, and Boyle County take home state football titles

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – This Kentucky high school football season started with, “Will they play?”

Then it went to, “How long will they play?”

- Advertisement -

Somehow, someway the Kentucky high school football season has made its way to championship weekend. On Friday, three state titles on the line.

In 1A, Paintsville looking for it’s first state championship in program history against Kentucky Country Day.

In 2A, LCA returns to the 2A state title game for the first time in eleven years to take on 14-time champion Beechwood. This one would go to overtime.

In the nightcap, the 4A State Championship game features Boyle County and Franklin County in a game that would also need overtime.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller have all the action from Day 1 of the 020 UK Orthopedics State Football Finals