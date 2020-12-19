Charles Ellinger, Urban County Council member, dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Urban County Council member Charles Ellinger died Saturday, according to a Facebook post from his son.

Chuck Ellinger wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that I lost my best friend today. My dad passed away peacefully this morning. No one could ask for a better father. I was so truly blessed and proud to call him my dad everyday. I know he will be looking down from heaven watching over me, just like he has my whole life. I love you, and I will miss you terribly. Rest In Peace dad, you have earned it!!!”

- Advertisement -

Ellinger was an at-large member of the council. He previously held the same title form 2003-2014. Ellinger was ran in Lexington 3rd district in 2014 and lost.

Mayor Linda Gorton made a Facebook post about the news of his death:”

“Chuck Ellinger, Sr. was an outstanding community servant, both as a member of the Urban County Council, and as an educator at the University of Kentucky. He started our popular Senior Intern Program that has helped hundreds of seniors learn more about their government.”

The Herald Leader reports Ellinger also owned a restaurant in town, Rogers Restaurant, on South Broadway.

The paper reports Ellinger bought the restaurant for his wife, Janet, as a surprise Valentine’s Day gift. It says the family operated Rogers until 2004, when it closed.