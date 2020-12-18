Fans celebrate long road to state championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Win or lose, fans were proud of their teams Friday night, not just for making it to the state championships, but for enduring a brutal year to get there.

Of course, this was the year of online learning, last minute game cancellations, students not playing for months, but several teams made it to the end. Playing in a state championship is enough to make any fan proud, but fans say doing it in a year plagued with uncertainty is different.

“They’ve played their hearts out despite not knowing if they had a season coming, so it’s just been awesome to watch them grow and develop,” said Josh Livengood, a senior at Lexington Christian Academy.

“I think it takes a lot of dedication, not only from the students, but from parents and teachers and coaches to still put in their hours and all their time with these students,” said Triste Campbell, a junior at Beechwood High School.

The two teams faced off at 3 p.m. Despite LCA’s loss, one fan says the impact of making it this far won’t be forgotten.

“I’m super proud of everyone on the team even though we didn’t get to come through, but I’m telling you, next year – next year’s our year,” Parker Pannell said, a former LCA student who now lives on the west coast.

Boyle County and Franklin County faced off at 7 p.m.

Michael and Elisa McHouln have two kids on Boyle County’s team, one a senior.

They say his teammates in his graduating class have played football with him since he was a little kid, so being able to watch their final game in person, with the other parents nearby, means a lot.

“We’re excited to be there with all the parents and finish the season out this year,” Michael said.

Franklin County lost the game tonight, but fans say they’re proud either way.