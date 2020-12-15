Woman accused of seriously injuring another woman in assault with a stick

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was arrested Monday in Laurel County on an assault warrant, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 47-year old Rebecca Salva, of London, is accused of hitting another woman in the head with a stick several times, causing serious injury.
Investigators say Salva ran from the scene before deputies arrived.
She was arrested on Slate Lick Church Road shortly after 3:00 p.m., according to deputies.
No details about the alleged assault were released.
Deputies say Salva was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and taken to jail in London.