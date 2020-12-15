WATCH: Lexington hip hop artist/activist releases tribute song for late Manny Caulk

Monica Harkins
Screengrab of Carama's title screen for his latest song "Farewell, Partner (R.I.H. Manny Caulk)"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Devine Carama dropped a new song in tribute to late Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Caulk died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 4.

Carama as a youth advocate crossed paths with Caulk on several occasions and along the way they formed a friendship.

This is Carama’s description on the video:

“I wanted to pen something from the heart that honored a person that made a huge impact on my life and all of those that he came in contact with. Prayers for Manny’s family, friends, and the entire Fayette County Public Schools fam. Rest In Heaven, partner. Until we see you on the other side..” – Devine Carama

The song’s title playing off Caulk’s famous “partner,” the way he greeted people.

“But you understood popularity doesn’t always play a part in being on the right side of history,” Carama rapped in his song. “Sometimes being chosen put you in an impossible position.”

Carama’s song labels Caulk as selfless, encouraging, devoted and inclusive, to name a few.

