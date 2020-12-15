Tracking a Winter Mix for Wednesday

Tracking a weather maker, which will bring a winter mix, for Wednesday, across Central and Eastern Kentucky. That winter mix will switch over to rain as warmer temperatures invade. We’ll dry out and warm to the lower 40s by Friday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with a winter mix, by morning, as lows cool to the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly cloudy, with a winter mix switching to all rain, as highs warm to the upper 30s.

